Sumeet Facilities Refutes Allegations Against Director Amit Salunke, Calls It a Malicious Campaign

Sumeet Facilities Limited has strongly refuted allegations made against its Director, Amit Salunke, calling them completely baseless and part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish the company’s image. In an official statement issued on Saturday, the company said that all such claims are factually incorrect and meant to mislead the public.

The company’s clarification comes amid mounting political allegations, with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar posting on X (formerly Twitter) that “the owner of Sumeet Facilities, involved in Maharashtra’s biggest healthcare scam worth ₹6,000 crore related to the ambulance service, has been arrested in connection with the liquor scam in Jharkhand.”

Joining the chorus, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut also levelled serious allegations regarding the ambulance project and demanded further investigation.

Responding to these developments, Sumeet Facilities stated that neither the company, nor its Director or any of his family members, have any direct or indirect connection with any political party or political leader. “These misleading narratives are being floated purely to malign our reputation,” said the company spokesperson.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the “108 Ambulance Project”, the company emphasized that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the project was dismissed by the Hon’ble Bombay High Court on 8th April 2025. The Court had observed that the entire tendering process conducted by the Government of Maharashtra was fair, transparent, and legally sound. Allegations of cost escalation were found to be without merit.

Regarding Salunke’s alleged involvement in Jharkhand’s 2022 Excise Policy case, the company stated that he has been wrongfully implicated and that the matter is currently sub judice before the Ranchi Court. “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary and are confident that the truth will soon come out,” the company said.