Sunburn Festival 2025 Comes to Mumbai: Know Dates, Ticket Sales, Artist Line-Up & What to Expect

Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival (EDM), Sunburn, will be held in Mumbai this year. Goa hosted this big festival for nearly two decades. The festival will bring its beats, energy, and happening vibes to the city that has a great nightlife. The exact location will be revealed soon. The dates of this festival are December 19, 20, and 21. The ones who will attend this world-class three-day event will witness the same explosive energy and hits being sung by international artists. This cultural event is being produced on a large scale.

Sunburn 2025 Dates:

December 19, 20, and 21.

How to Book Tickets for Sunburn 2025?

You can book tickets via the BookMyShow app or website. RuPay Credit Card holders will get an advantage as the organisers are holding an exclusive pre-sale of tickets for them that starts on August 12, 2025, at 12 PM. Other fans who do not have this card can book tickets on BookMyShow from August 14, 2025, at 12 PM.

Why is Sunburn Moving Out of Goa and Heading to Mumbai?

After 18 successful years, the organisers of the event decided to move this big musical festival from Goa to Mumbai. The organisers believed that Mumbai could offer better accessibility and scale so that they could create a mesmerising experience for their fans who would attend this festival in 2025.

With the participation of some of the biggest names in EDM, including Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, and Hardwell, the Sunburn Festival, which was founded in 2007, has grown to become a mainstay of music in India and youth culture. The festival is more than simply a concert; it's a lifestyle experience, renowned for its enormous stages, immersive art installations, carnival atmosphere, and breathtaking sunsets.

For both devoted followers and newcomers, Sunburn promises an unforgettable experience at its 2025 edition in Mumbai, which is expected to make history. Set your calendars, prepare your music selections, and get ready to have a great time dancing this December!