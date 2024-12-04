Sunil Pal Not Missing: Mumbai Police Establish Contact With Comedian After Mobile Glitch

Famous comedian Sunil Pal's wife reached Santacruz police station on Tuesday to lodge a missing complaint as she had been unable to contact Pal for several hours. Hence, the news of Sunil Pal's disappearance took over social media.

However, Mumbai Police was able to connect Pal's phone after his phone got malfunctioned and not a missing incident. According to the complaint filed by Pal's wife, the comedian had gone out of Mumbai to perform a show and had informed his wife about today's return. But when no contact could be made as his phone was switched off for several hours, comedian Sunil Pal's wife reached the police station.

After initial efforts by police, they were able to regain contact with Sunil, as his mobile phone was not working. Moreover, the comedian will be returning to Mumbai on Wednesday.