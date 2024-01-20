Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: BEST Announces Diversion of Bus Routes for January 21, Check Details Here

Mumbai, January 20, 2024 - The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 will be held in Mumbai on Sunday, January 21, 2024, from 5:15 AM to 1:30 PM. The main route of the marathon will be from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Haji Ali via Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Peddar Road, and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.





ALERT- Temporary changes in BEST Bus Route operation during the TATA "MUMBAI MARATHON 2024" event between South Mumbai and Mahim /Bandra on 21st January 2024 from early morning hours till 13.00 hrs. #bestupdates#TataMumbaiMarathonpic.twitter.com/04ga6DywuK — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) January 20, 2024

In view of the marathon, Mumbai Traffic Police will impose traffic restrictions on the route. As a result, the BEST bus routes that operate on this route will be diverted via Sion-Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road-J.J. Hospital-Vadi Bandar-PD Mello Road and Sion-Mahim-Senapati Bapat Marg-Dr. E. Moses Marg-Mahalaxmi Station-Saptashreshtha Marg. Additionally, bus routes A-100, A-105, A-106, A-108, A-112, A-113, A-123, and 155 will be temporarily suspended during the marathon.



BEST has advised commuters to take alternate routes or use the Metro during the marathon. The marathon is expected to attract over 50,000 participants from India and abroad. It is one of the largest marathons in Asia and is a major sporting event in Mumbai.