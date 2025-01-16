Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: Special Local Trains to Run on Central and Western Line on January 19 Morning, Check Timings

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: To accommodate participants of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, special local train services will be run on both the Central and Western Railway lines on January 19, 2025, Sunday.

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division will run three additional slow EMU services on the day of the marathon.

The details are as follows:

Special 1 : Departs Virar at 2:15 a.m. and arrives at Churchgate at 3:55 a.m.

: Departs Virar at 2:15 a.m. and arrives at Churchgate at 3:55 a.m. Special 2 : Departs Borivali at 3:05 a.m. and arrives at Churchgate at 4:13 a.m.

: Departs Borivali at 3:05 a.m. and arrives at Churchgate at 4:13 a.m. Special 3: Departs Churchgate at 3:00 a.m. and arrives at Bandra at 3:34 a.m.

These trains will stop at all stations en route.

On the Central Railway side, two special suburban trains will operate.

The details are as follows:

Special 1 : Departs Kalyan at 3:00 a.m. and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4:30 a.m. via the main line.

: Departs Kalyan at 3:00 a.m. and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4:30 a.m. via the main line. Special 2: Departs Panvel at 3:10 a.m. and reaches CSMT at 4:30 a.m. via the Harbour line.

Both trains will halt at all intermediate stations.

Tata Mumbai Marathon, one of India’s premier running events, will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The marathon marks its 20th edition this year. Runners will compete across various categories, including the Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), Open 10K, Dream Run (5.9 km), Senior Citizens' Run (4.2 km), and Champions with Disability (1.3 km).

The marathon will start from outside CSMT and cover a scenic route past some of Mumbai's iconic landmarks like Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Haji Ali, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Commuters and participants are advised to plan their travel accordingly to ensure smooth connectivity on the day of the event.