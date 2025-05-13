Tejaswi Ghosalkar Resigns: Major Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of BMC Polls

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)is facing a series of political jolts just ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. In a fresh blow, former corporator Tejasvi Ghosalkar has resigned from all her party positions, days after former Mumbai Mayor Datta Dalvi switched allegiance to the Shinde faction. These developments have sparked unrest within the party and raised questions about its organizational stability. Tejasvi Ghosalkar, who served as the Women’s Assembly Chief for the Dahisar constituency in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), submitted her resignation late Monday night. In her resignation letter, she cited "personal reasons" for stepping down but expressed gratitude to the party leadership for allowing her to serve with dedication.

In response, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting with Ghosalkar at his residence, Matoshree, scheduled for 12 PM today. Sources say Shiv Sena deputy leader and former MLA Dr. Vinod Ghosalkar will also be present at the meeting in an effort to convince her to reconsider her decision. These resignations come at a critical time for the Thackeray faction. After suffering major setbacks in the state assembly elections—despite performing well in the recent Lok Sabha polls—the party is now bracing for a tough fight in the upcoming BMC elections.

Mumbai, once a Shiv Sena (UBT) stronghold, is witnessing rapid political realignments. Adding to the uncertainty, discussions about a possible alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray had gained traction. However, with Eknath Shinde increasing his engagement with Raj Thackeray, speculation is now rife that Raj may side with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena instead. With key former MLAs, mayors, and corporators shifting towards the Shinde faction or the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray’s party finds itself battling internal dissent and external pressures—making the road to the BMC elections more challenging than ever.