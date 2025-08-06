Mumbai: Tension at Dadar Kabutarkhana as Huge Mob of Jain Protesters Clash with BMC Over Forced Opening of Pigeon Feeding Spot

The BMC’s ongoing crackdown on kabutar khanas (public pigeon feeding spots) took a dramatic turn on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of jain protestors stormed the Kabutarkhana, defying restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on pigeon feeding. The protest soon escalated into chaos, with agitators vandalising the tarpaulin cover placed by civic officials and forcibly reopening the feeding zone. Dramatic visuals from the site captured a sea of protestors — including women and elderly members of the Jain community — tearing down the plastic sheets and reclaiming the pigeon feeding area. The police, deployed in large numbers, struggled to contain the situation as the kabutarkhana was thrown open by around 10 am.

This defiance comes just a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a partial rollback on the ban, urging the BMC to allow controlled feeding at designated spots. The CM’s intervention followed rising discontent from the Jain community and repeated discussions with BJP leaders, including Mumbai Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Sources say the agitation was intensified by reports of several pigeons dying of starvation after the area was sealed using bamboo barricades and plastic covers. While the civic body had argued the measures were taken to protect public health, especially in light of concerns linking pigeon droppings to respiratory issues, protestors demanded a more humane approach. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, in response, maintained that the restrictions were based on court directives. However, he assured that water supply to the pigeons would continue and that alternative locations for feeding were being identified.

Despite his statement that the tarpaulin would remain until further notice, Wednesday’s events at Dadar suggest a growing public pushback. So far, the BMC has taken action against 142 people for violating the pigeon feeding ban, collecting fines of over ?68,000 between July 13 and August 3. Political voices also joined the chorus, with Ghatkopar MLA Parag Shah criticising the blanket ban. Activist Sneha Visaria questioned the lack of scientific evidence supporting the health hazard theory linked to pigeons, calling for data-backed decision-making.

Speaking on the controversy, CM Fadnavis said, “Saving the lives of pigeons, protecting the environment, and securing citizens’ health — all three are important.” He called for a comprehensive scientific study on the effects of pigeon droppings and urged the BMC to develop a formal policy that balances public health with animal welfare concerns.As emotions continue to run high, the standoff at Dadar’s iconic Kabutarkhana highlights a deeper debate between tradition, public health, and civic order in Mumbai.