Thackeray Brothers Reunite After 18 Years To Address Mumbai Over Marathi Language Row

In a landmark event set to take place tomorrow at the Worli Dome in Mumbai, the Thackeray brothers — Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray — will share the stage after nearly 18 years. Both leaders have appealed to the public to view this event not as a political gathering, but as a celebration of the Marathi language and culture. However, the rare sight of the two brothers delivering speeches on the same platform has generated immense public interest, leading to expectations of a massive turnout.

As a result, both parties — Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — are meticulously planning every aspect of the event. Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab and MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar visited the venue for inspection. Following this, senior leaders from both sides were assigned responsibilities for organizing the rally. A joint meeting was held on Thursday where the outline of the event was finalized. Key details such as who would speak, who would be seated on the main dais, and the event flow were discussed and agreed upon.

Here are the 15 key planning points for the Thackeray brothers’ Marathi Victory Rally:

A full-dress rehearsal covering everything from the brothers’ arrival to their speeches will be conducted on Friday.

Only the Thackeray brothers will deliver speeches. If other party presidents attend, only they will be allowed to speak.

The main stage will be reserved solely for party presidents. All other leaders will be seated in front of the stage.

If leaders from allied parties are present, only a select few speeches will be permitted. No other leaders will speak.

Prominent figures like Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, and Amit Thackeray will also be seated off-stage.

Seating arrangements will be made in a way that ensures respect and dignity for all leaders present.

The central focus of the rally will remain on the Thackeray brothers.

LED screens will be installed at various locations across Mumbai to allow people to watch the live broadcast of the event.

Both parties have committed to putting aside their political egos and working wholeheartedly for the success of the rally.

Crowd management will be a joint responsibility shared by both parties.

Special teams comprising leaders from both Shiv Sena (UBT)and MNS will be formed and given specific responsibilities.

If the Worli Dome becomes overcrowded, the dome galleries will be opened for supporters.

Additional seating will be arranged in open areas around the venue using temporary sheds.

Party workers will be instructed to avoid provocation through banners, posters, or slogans.

Publicity for the event — through social media, banners, and advertisements — will be handled by dedicated teams from both parties.