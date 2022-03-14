Thackerays teacher dies, The desire to meet her students remained unfulfilled

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray's teacher Suman Ranadive passed away on Sunday night. At the age of 92. For the past several months, she has been living in the old age home at the New Life Foundation in Safala. She was a teacher in Balmohan Vidyalaya, Dadar.

Cyclone Toutke hit the west coast hard. It caused a lot of damage near the beach. The old age home in Vasai was also hit by the storm. An elderly citizen was also injured when a window door on the first floor of the New Life Foundation collapsed. After that, teacher Suman Ranadive had sought help from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "Our old age home was badly damaged by the cyclone," she said. The roof is blown off. All the elderly have trouble sleeping at night.

"I want to meet you Uddhav. I taught you when you were in school in Shivaji Park. The situation here is very bad. Please help us ", said teacher Suman. After this news, Raj Thackeray called teacher Suman Ranadive directly. Suman complained to him. 'The storm has caused a lot of damage. Help as much as possible, requested Suman Ranadive. While in reply Raj Thackeray said ". I have told Avinash Jadhav about that. They will definitely help. Don't worry."

At the same time, teacher Suman Ranadive had expressed her desire to meet Raj Thackeray. On that, Raj had said that he would definitely meet her after the lockdown. Suman Laxmikant Ranadive was a teacher of Mathematics and Science at Balmohan Vidya Mandir in Dadar. She retired in 1991. She has been living in the old age home of New Life Foundation in Vasai for the last one year. Due to the storm, the structure of the old age home has deteriorated and due to inadequate facilities, the elderly have to suffer a lot. Suman Ranadive wanted to meet the Chief Minister and asked for help. After this, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray talked to Suman over the phone.