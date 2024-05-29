Thane: Payment Dispute Halts Nullah Cleaning in Mumbra, Causing Health Concerns Among Residents

Residents and social activists in Mumbra are raising alarms over the sluggish pace of nullah cleaning, attributing the delays to non-payment of bills to semi-contractors involved in sewage cleaning. The stagnant waste is not being collected, leaving sewers uncleaned and increasing fears of potential health hazards and environmental issues. Despite a June 5 deadline for the contractor handling the Mumbra ward area, locals doubt the target will be met given the current pace of operations.

In the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area, nullah cleaning work, although initially delayed, has now reached 60% completion on average. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao is confident that the work will be completed by May 31. However, the situation in Mumbra's prabhag samiti is dire. "The contractor selected by TMC is not paying the semi-contractors. For the past four to five days, nullah cleaning has halted. Only 30% of the work is completed in Mumbra.

Due to recent unseasonal rains, drainage water accumulated in many houses," said social activist Shantaram Chorage. He urged TMC to address the issue and ensure payments to semi-contractors to expedite the pending work.Hussainali Namdar, a Mumbra resident, stated, "For 15 years, the nullah at Royal Garden, Zainabia Complex, Kausa, Mumbra, has been dirty. Severe water logging and illnesses plague residents. Immediate action is needed." Another resident emphasized, "Garbage dumping near nullahs in Mumbra is rampant. Areas like Dattawadi, Reti Bunder Circle, Atmaram Patil Chowk, Jeevan Baug, and Shailesh Nagar need immediate cleaning."

"It's disheartening to witness the sluggish progress of this crucial work," a local resident lamented. "The foul odor from the overflowing nullahs is unbearable, and the stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing serious health risks to our community. Are we waiting for a disaster during the monsoons?"Social worker Rohit Singh highlighted, "The nullah in Amrit Nagar, Mumbra, is completely filled with plastic bottles, wrappers, and other waste, causing significant problems for residents. People here are falling sick."Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balu Pichad of the Mumbra Prabhag Samiti acknowledged the issue, telling LokmatTimes.com, "We are coordinating with the contractor and have instructed him to speed up the work. It’s true that there was a delay in completing the work. Usually, during monsoons, low-lying areas and the railway station premises face water-logging issues. We have directed that all nullah-cleaning works be carried out systematically."