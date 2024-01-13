Thane Resident Fights for Demolished Garage, Facing Delays and Bureaucracy

Arvind Chafekar, a 61-year-old Thane resident, has been locked in a years-long struggle to reclaim his demolished garage, Arun Auto Garage, at Hariniwas Circle. Despite pleas to the Chief Minister, Municipal Commissioner, and countless meetings with officials, Chafekar's fight against builder Maharashtra Developers JVM Spaces remains unresolved.

Chafekar's garage stood near the now-demolished buildings, Aajikrupa and Yashwant Kunj, deemed unsafe and subsequently razed in 2019. The builder, with alleged cooperation from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials, forcefully demolished Chafekar's garage during the same year. Since then, Chafekar has navigated a labyrinth of applications, affidavits, and bureaucratic hurdles. A glimmer of hope emerged with a TMC order directing the builder to rehabilitate Chafekar. However, the order remains unenforced, and Chafekar's garage remains a distant dream.



His 33-year livelihood abruptly halted; Chafekar has spent countless hours petitioning various authorities. The Thane Municipal Commissioner himself verbally and on phone instructed Assistant Director of Town Planning Satish Ugile and his assistant to expedite the matter. A written order followed, emphasizing immediate compliance and threatening a stop-work notice if ignored. Adding to the complexity, the builder has challenged the TMC's rehabilitation order in the High Court. Notably, an earlier affidavit by Maharashtra Developers pledged swift rehabilitation of Chafekar.

The initial promise of 500 square feet for his garage has shrunk to 240 square feet on the first floor, as per the builder's latest proposal. "Raising my garage on the first floor is impossible," asserts Chafekar, suspecting foul play involving commission and corruption. He paints a grim picture of his ordeal, accusing land mafias and indifferent officials of inflicting immense pain. "Despite repeated letters and complaints, the Town Planning Department and TMC officials remain unmoved. Justice seems elusive," laments Chafekar.

Chafekar's case highlights the challenges faced by individuals caught in the web of bureaucracy and powerful developers. His ongoing struggle for justice serves as a stark reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in land rehabilitation processes.