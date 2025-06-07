Thane: Tensions Flare at Durgadi Fort Kalyan as Thackeray-Shinde Factions Clash (Watch Video)

On the occasion of Bakrid, Durgadi Fort in Kalyan witnessed heightened tensions as rival factions of the Shiv Sena — led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — clashed over access to the Durga Mata temple located within the fort premises. The conflict centered around alleged restrictions on Hindu devotees’ darshan during the Muslim festival, leading to parallel protests and confrontations with law enforcement.

Thane, Maharashtra: During Bakrid in Thane’s Kalyan, tensions rose over darshan permission at Durgadi Fort. Thackeray and Shinde factions clashed, announcing protests. Police imposed strict security, and a confrontation occurred when Shinde supporters tried breaking barricades,… pic.twitter.com/AUxW5hctGH — IANS (@ians_india) June 7, 2025

Both factions had organized simultaneous "Ghantanaad" programs — a bell-ringing demonstration steeped in Shiv Sena tradition. The event, initiated 39 years ago by late Shiv Sena leader Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, holds deep political and cultural significance in the Kalyan-Dombivli region. With Dighe’s legacy a point of contention, both groups sought to assert their legitimacy and public backing through the symbolic act.

MLA Vishwanath Bhoir of the Shinde faction voiced the core grievance, stating, "At the Durgadi Fort in Kalyan, where the Durga Mata temple is located, Hindu devotees are denied entry during Bakrid and Ramadan. Our demand to the administration is that both Muslim prayers and Hindu darshan should be allowed simultaneously." As Shinde faction supporters attempted to breach police barricades, scuffles broke out, prompting authorities to reinforce security measures around the fort. The situation remained tense but under control, with police urging both groups to maintain peace during the religious occasion.