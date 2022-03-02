The convention of the legislature will be stormy; State Government support Nawab Malik.

Mumbai: The budget session of the state legislature starting from Thursday is likely to be stormy. If Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not accept the resignation of Minister Nawab Malik till Wednesday, then the convention will not resume, warned BJP state president Chandrakant Patil at a press conference in Kolhapur. Saying that there is no question of Malik's resignation, NCP state president Jayant Patil said that Mahavikas Aghadi will not bow to BJP's demand.

The convention will begin with a speech by the Governor. The state budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the legislature on March 11. The day before, on March 10, the results of the Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be announced. Political implications can have an impact on state politics.

The election of the Speaker of the Assembly is taking place in this convention and there is great curiosity about it. The role of the state government in making this choice through open voting is likely to lead to a conflict between the government and the governor. State President Nana Patole has hinted that there will be changes in the state after 10th March.

There will also be curiosity about the announcements made by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget against the backdrop of rising debt burden on the state, decline in government revenue due to Corona, and cuts in development works.

Preparing to reveal scams.

Opposition party’s Leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to file two major cases of alleged corruption in the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the Assembly. At the same time, it is believed that there will be an attack by the Mahavikas Aghadi government giving details of some alleged scams including IT during the Fadnavis government.

Opposition boycotts tea party?

The opposition will meet on Wednesday afternoon to decide on a strategy for the convention. Given the current strained relations between the state government and the opposition party BJP, the opposition is likely to boycott the Chief Minister's tea party.