"They Silenced My Father": Zeeshan Dares Killers of Father Baba Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, took to social media platform X on Sunday to address his father's killers, asserting that the battle is not yet concluded, just days after his father's passing.

They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion—and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins," he wrote.

Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA, said that he was "unafraid and unbroken" despite Baba Siddique's murder."I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY," he added.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai by three attackers.Two of the three shooters have been arrested. Zeeshan Siddique was also on the radar of the attackers.Meanwhile, the police last week arrested five people for providing logistical support to the killers.They were identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

The main shooter in the case, Shivkumar Gautam, and masterminds Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar are absconding. The police have issued a look-out circular (LOC) against the three accused.