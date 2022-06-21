"This is the chapter of BJP's politics in the country", says Nana Patole

Mumbai: While there is a possibility of an earthquake in the Congress after the results of the Legislative Council elections, Eknath Shinde has caused a big stir in the Shiv Sena itself. He has gone to Surat with half of the Shiv Sena MLAs overnight. On the other hand, while BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders were busy celebrating victory, Shinde planted a mine under Mavia's head and his tremors spread from the streets to Delhi. After Shinde's revolt, Congress state president Nana Patole has attacked BJP. He also said that Mahavikas Aghadi has no problem in commenting on the defeat.

"This is the chapter of BJP politics in the country. It is no longer a secret that BJP is abusing the power of the Center. This wool will turn into shade," said Congress state president Nana Patole. Speaking on the question asked regarding Shiv Sena MLAs, this is an incident of the night. Therefore, I will hold a meeting of Congress leaders in Mumbai to clarify the role. Those who dream of passing the majority figure are far from reaching the figure. Therefore, the Mahavikas Aghadi has no problem. "Action will be taken against the rebels in our party," Patole said. Meanwhile, there is nothing like Delhi today. I have called a meeting of all MLAs in Mumbai. I am going to Mumbai for that, said Patole.

While Eknath Shinde had gone missing, on the other hand, the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had also gone missing. Fadnavis was going to the Yoga Day program in Nashik. But they never got there. On behalf of Akhil Bharatiya Shri Swami Samarth Seva Marg at Trimbakeshwar, Fadnavis was to come at night for the Bhumi Pujan program of Sadguru Moredada Charitable Hospital. However, they did not come.