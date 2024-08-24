Tinder Scam in Mumbai: Man Falls Victim To Scam On First Date, Pays Rs 61,000 at Club in Andheri

A shocking scam targeting men on dating apps has come to light, centring around the Godfather Club in Andheri West, Mumbai. Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a journalist, shared details of the scam on social media, revealing that several men have fallen victim to this elaborate scheme, with one individual reportedly charged Rs 61,000 on a first date.

According to Bhardwaj's post, the scam operates through connections made on popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. Women involved in the scheme arrange quick meet-ups, initially suggesting casual venues such as Pizza Express or Metro before insisting on going to the Godfather Club. Once at the club, they order expensive items without showing a menu, leaving the men with bills ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 61,000. After placing the orders, the women leave abruptly, and bouncers may coerce the men into paying or face intimidation.

Bhardwaj tweeted, “MUMBAI DATING SCAM EXPOSE. THE GODFATHER CLUB ANDHERI WEST. BRAZEN SCAMMING EVERYDAY. 12 victims in touch. Trap laid through Tinder, Bumble. Bill amounts 23K- 61K. 3 men trapped by the same girl @MumbaiPolice.” She emphasized that this club appears to be at the center of a widespread scam, with many victims hesitant to report incidents due to fear of embarrassment or intimidation.

In her follow-up comments, Bhardwaj expressed frustration over the lack of action from the Mumbai Police, questioning whether the cyber complaints filed by victims are being adequately addressed or ignored. She stated, “These aren’t men scamming men in guise of a woman online. These are real women confidently scamming a guy every single day.”

The Godfather Club is now under scrutiny as more victims come forward, sharing similar experiences. Reports suggest that the club may be part of a larger network of nightclubs in Mumbai employing public relations personnel to recruit women for these deceptive practices.

As the story continues to unfold, Bhardwaj has called for immediate action from law enforcement to tackle this organized crime, urging the public to remain vigilant when meeting individuals from dating apps. The incident has raised significant concerns about safety and the potential for exploitation in the nightlife scene of Mumbai.