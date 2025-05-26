Traffic Reported on Mumbai–Goa Highway; Ulhas River in Badlapur Near Danger Mark

Heavy rains in Karjat, Matheran, and adjoining areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra, along with Badlapur and Wangani, since early Monday morning, May 26, have led to severe waterlogging in Badlapur. The Ulhas River, which flows through the city, reached the warning level around 11 am today, resulting in flooding in the Chowpatty area and on the Badlapur–Wangani road. A four-wheeler was submerged in the city's key Belwali subway.

Maharashtra: Raigad district’s Pen Taluka witnessed traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Amtem after a Hyva truck’s tyre got stuck in a pothole on the rain-soaked service road, following unseasonal heavy rains that softened road surfaces and hampered vehicle movement pic.twitter.com/dp9LxLU5cX — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

Heavy traffic was reported on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Amtem in Pen Taluka after a heavy truck’s tyre got stuck in a pothole on the rain-soaked service road. The road surfaces had been softened by heavy rains.

The water level of the Ulhas River rose dramatically due to heavy rain accompanied by lightning. Rainfall in the Karjat and Matheran regions significantly contributed to the river’s surge. By around 11 am, the river level in Badlapur had reached 16.46 metres — just shy of the 16.50-metre warning mark. The Chowpatty area along the riverbanks was completely submerged.

Badlapur, Maharashtra: Heavy rains cause Ulhas River to overflow, flooding railway tracks and roads pic.twitter.com/sjqLt67w0t — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

The danger level for the Ulhas River is 17.50 metres. With water levels rising steadily, the Kulgaon–Badlapur Municipal Corporation deployed fire brigade personnel to the area. A large number of onlookers also gathered to witness the scene, which residents noted usually occurs around late July — not in May.

Meanwhile, the Belwali subway, a crucial link between Badlapur East and West, was also inundated. Despite the flooding, a commercial four-wheeler driver attempted to drive through the submerged subway around 6 am. The vehicle became stuck and was eventually fully submerged. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape in time. Railway Public Works Department (PWD) staff began efforts to recover the vehicle using a JCB machine around 11:30 am.

The Badlapur–Wangani road was also flooded, and the Kudasavare bridge saw waterlogging. Several shops in the Badlapur West market area were inundated in the morning, creating a flood-like situation across the city.