Traffic Update: Mumbai Pune Expressway Sees Holiday Weekend Congestion; Delays Extend Up to 15 Minutes

Traffic congestion has been reported on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, primarily due to the long weekend holidays. Currently, there is a delay of 10 to 15 minutes for vehicles heading towards Pune.

Additionally, the situation is exacerbated near Lonavala Ghat, where traffic has come to a standstill over a 5-kilometer stretch. Authorities are urged to take immediate action to manage the situation effectively.

Travelers intending to journey on weekends should consider planning their trips carefully in light of anticipated traffic delays. It is recommended to prepare for potential extended travel times caused by congestion, particularly on routes like the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Taking proactive measures can help ensure a smoother travel experience during peak periods.