Tragedy at JJ Hospital In Mumbai: 25-Year Old Intern Doctor Dies After Fall from Hostel Terrace

A 25-year-old intern doctor, Dhanashree Satpute, tragically died on Friday evening after falling from the fourth floor of the hostel building at JJ Hospital. Preliminary reports suggest it may have been a case of suicide, but the exact reason behind her fall remains unclear. The incident has caused a stir within the hospital premises.

Dhanashree, a native of Ahilya Nagar district, was in the final leg of her internship at JJ Hospital, with just two months remaining. According to police sources, she had gone to the terrace of the fourth floor around 6 PM, when she fell from the building. The JJ Marg Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot. She was taken to the hospital but was declared dead before admission.

The postmortem report indicated that she sustained severe head injuries and multiple other injuries across her body, which led to her death. While initial findings suggest accidental death, the viscera samples have been sent to the forensic lab for further investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide, accident, or foul play.

The JJ Marg Police have registered an accidental death report and further investigation is underway.