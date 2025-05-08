Travel From Mumbai Airport To Get Costlier? New UDF Rates Effective From May 16, 2025 – Check More Details

The User Development Fee (UDF) for business and economy class travellers on foreign flights has gone up, therefore, travellers using Mumbai Airport should be aware of this. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has updated the tariff for the May 16, 2025–March 31, 2029 timeframe. In the meantime, Rs 175 has been fixed as the departure fee for domestic passengers. International Travel Fees - depending on their travel class, passengers departing from India will pay varying UDF rates - for business class will be Rs 695, and for economy class will be Rs 615. For domestic Travel, when leaving the airport, travellers flying within India will now be required to pay a UDF of Rs 175 per journey. For the next four years, this charge will not change. Until now, people paid Rs 120 for it.

The airline charges have been reduced. In light of competitive airport fees at comparable airports, the airlines' landing and parking fees have likewise been rationalised downward and maintained at fair levels. This guarantees that operational efficiency is maintained and that airline operations are not overburdened.

AERA claims that the UDF, which is officially fixed at Rs 175 for domestic passengers, who make up 75% of all passenger air activity at CSMI Airport, highlights the dedication to safeguarding passenger interests, ensuring affordability, and promoting expansion in the domestic aviation industry.

"AERA remains dedicated to fostering a transparent, fair, and balanced regulatory environment for the aviation sector, promoting economic growth, and enhancing passenger experience across India's major airports," the press statement stated. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a group headed by the Adani Group, is in charge of running CSMI Airport.