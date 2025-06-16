Two International Schools in Mumbai Threatened with Bomb Explosions

A series of threatening emails and phone calls sent to multiple schools in Mumbai have raised serious security concerns, prompting swift police action and heightened vigilance across educational institutions.

On Sunday morning, Kanakia International School in Deonar and Ryan International School in Kandivali’s Samtanagar locality received alarming emails warning of bomb blasts in the school premises and other parts of Mumbai. The messages caused panic among staff, students, and parents alike, with both schools quickly alerting the local police.

Also Read: Man Arrested for ₹1.07 Crore Fraud Over Fake Low-Cost Housing Offer in Western Suburbs

Following the threats, emergency security protocols were activated. Police teams conducted thorough searches of the school campuses, but no suspicious objects have been recovered so far. The cyber crime unit has also been roped in to trace the origin and sender of the emails.

Cases have been registered at Deonar and Samtanagar police stations against unknown persons, and investigations are underway. Authorities have increased security around the affected schools, and precautionary measures are being strictly enforced to ensure the safety of students and staff.

This is not an isolated incident. Recently, the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) also received a similar bomb threat. Now, with schools being targeted, the anxiety among parents and school managements has intensified. Many parents have reached out to school authorities seeking assurance that safety norms are being rigorously followed.

Meanwhile, two more international schools in the Mira-Bhayandar area on the outskirts of Mumbai also received similar threat emails. In these cases too, police inspections did not uncover any explosives or suspicious materials.

Mumbai Police stated that they are using all available technological tools to trace the culprit and have assured that the person behind the threats will be arrested soon. The police have urged the public to remain alert, avoid panic, and not fall prey to rumours.