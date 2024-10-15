Uddhav Thackeray Health Update: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Discharged from Hospital After Angioplasty, Returns to ‘Matoshree’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2024 08:21 PM2024-10-15T20:21:18+5:302024-10-15T20:29:46+5:30
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from Sir H N Reliance Hospital on Tuesday after undergoing an angioplasty. A video shared by PTI shows Uddhav Thackeray returning to his residence, Matoshree, after the procedure.
VIDEO | Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) arrives at his 'Matoshree' residence in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty surgery at Sir H N Reliance Hospital. pic.twitter.com/1g0jQ5MIii— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2024
Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on Monday for an extensive heart checkup.
Aditya Thackeray, speaking to reporters about his father’s health, said, “Absolutely good. He underwent a good check-up, and the doctors have cleared him for work again.”
This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 14, 2024
With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people.
Earlier on Monday, Aaditya Thackeray provided an update on his father’s condition in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the checkup was pre-planned. "This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre-planned detailed check-up at Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, all is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people," he wrote.
Thackeray has a history of heart procedures. In 2012, he had an angioplasty where eight stents were placed in his arteries to remove blockages. He underwent another angioplasty in November 2012 to address a 60% blockage in the left anterior descending artery. He also had an angiography in 2016 at Lilavati Hospital.Open in app