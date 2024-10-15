Uddhav Thackeray Health Update: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Discharged from Hospital After Angioplasty, Returns to ‘Matoshree’

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from Sir H N Reliance Hospital on Tuesday after undergoing an angioplasty. A video shared by PTI shows Uddhav Thackeray returning to his residence, Matoshree, after the procedure.

Watch Video Here:

VIDEO | Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) arrives at his 'Matoshree' residence in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty surgery at Sir H N Reliance Hospital. pic.twitter.com/1g0jQ5MIii — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2024

Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on Monday for an extensive heart checkup.

Aditya Thackeray, speaking to reporters about his father’s health, said, “Absolutely good. He underwent a good check-up, and the doctors have cleared him for work again.”

Earlier on Monday, Aaditya Thackeray provided an update on his father’s condition in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the checkup was pre-planned. "This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre-planned detailed check-up at Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, all is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people," he wrote.

Thackeray has a history of heart procedures. In 2012, he had an angioplasty where eight stents were placed in his arteries to remove blockages. He underwent another angioplasty in November 2012 to address a 60% blockage in the left anterior descending artery. He also had an angiography in 2016 at Lilavati Hospital.