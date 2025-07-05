Uddhav Thackeray Pats Raj Thackeray on Back at Victory Rally Speech; Emotional Video of Thackeray Brothers Goes Viral

An emotional video of Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and cousin patted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray emerged on social media on Saturday, July. After 20 years, the Thackeray brothers came together on the issue of Maharashtra pride and Marathi. At the victory rally in Mumbai's Worli today, estranged cousin brothers appeared together on same stage. The rally was organised following the withdrawal of the government order that made Hindi compulsory.

At the beginning of his speech, Raj Thackeray took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in typical Thackeray style. "I had said in one of my interviews that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics and fight. Today, after 20 years, Uddhav and I have come together. What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it... The work of bringing both of us together," Raj said. At the end of his speech, an emotional moment was captured.

Also Read | Supriya Sule Holds Aaditya’s Hand, Places Him Beside Uncle Raj Thackeray on Stage During Victory Rally (Watch Video).

In an emotional viral video, Raj returns to his seat on the stage after finishing his powerful speech. During that time, Uddhav warmly praises Raj and pats his back, while both brothers engage in little chit-chat and laugh.

A 10-second viral clip shows Raj Thackeray about to sit down when Uddhav extended his hand to greet him. They shared a few words, and Uddhav then gave Raj a gentle pat on the back. The emotional moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral.