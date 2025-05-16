Ulhasnagar Crime: Minor Boy Sexually Assaulted in Public Toilet; Accused Arrested

A shocking and reprehensible incident has come to light in Ulhasnagar where a minor boy was sexually assaulted in a public toilet. The accused, identified as Amit Kotpille, has been arrested by the Central Police in connection with the crime. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (May 15th) and came to light after the boy's parents filed a complaint. Amit Kotpille, a local goon residing under the jurisdiction of the Ulhasnagar Central Police Station, had recently been released from jail in a serious offense.

On Thursday afternoon, when the minor boy went to a public toilet, the accused Kotpille followed him. Threatening to kill the child, he forced him inside the toilet and subjected him to sexual assault. The horrifying incident left the boy traumatized, scared, and bleeding. He rushed home and narrated the ordeal to his mother. Petrified by what their son had endured, the parents immediately went to the Central Police Station and reported the crime. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Central Police registered a case against the accused and promptly arrested him. The young victim has been admitted to a hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

It has been revealed that the accused, Amit Kotpille, was released on bail from jail just last week. He has a history of serious criminal offenses registered against him. On Friday, he was presented before the court in Kalyan in connection with this new case.The police have stated that the court has granted four days of police custody for the accused. Residents of the city are demanding strict punishment for Kotpille for this heinous crime.