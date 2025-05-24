Ulhasnagar Crime: Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Three-Year-Old-Boy During Summer Camp

A disturbing incident has came to light from Ulhasnagar where a 45-year old dance teacher has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old-boy during summer camp. As per the police reports around 20 children were enrolled for the summer camp organised by the accused Jitendra Dulani. As per the Hindustan Times report three-year-old told police that Dulani took him to the dark room during breaktime and allegedly removed his clothes and assaulted him sexually assaulted him. After coming home child began to feel physical discomfort and when parents aske about the reason, child revealed that the inappropriate behaviour of dance teacher. Following which parents rushed to police station in Vitthalwadi and carried our late-night raid and arrested the accused.

DCP Sachin Gore, ACP Amol Koli, and PI Anil Padwal supervised the operation. Dulani was produced in court and remanded to five days of police custody. Authorities are recording statements from children who attended the camp to investigate potential further assaults or inappropriate behavior.

In separate incident in Ulhasnagar a minor boy was sexually assaulted in a public toilet. The accused, identified as Amit Kotpille, has been arrested by the Central Police in connection with the crime. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (May 15th) and came to light after the boy's parents filed a complaint. Amit Kotpille, a local goon residing under the jurisdiction of the Ulhasnagar Central Police Station, had recently been released from jail in a serious offense.