Ulhasnagar: Elderly Woman Defrauded of Rs. 85.71 Lakh and 250 Grams of Gold in Shocking Scam

In a shocking incident of fraud and loot, a sum of Rs. 85,71,000 and 250 grams of gold were swindled by taking advantage of an elderly woman. A case has been registered against three accused at the Central Police Station, and the police are conducting further investigation. Kanta Sureshlal Jeswani, a 74-year-old resident of Ulhasnagar Camp No-1, was targeted between February 2, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

Rajesh alias Jagdish Jagyashi, Varsha Jagdish Jagyashi, and Zia Nilesh Ludhawani, residents of Camp No-3 near Chopda Court, conspired together and fraudulently withdrew Rs. 85,70,999 from Kanta Jeswani’s Union Bank account using IMPS, NEFT, and IMPS transactions authorized by forged signatures via mobile phone.

Additionally, Jagdish Jagyashi, with the help of his son, looted 250 grams of gold from Kanta Jeswani. When the elderly woman demanded the money and gold back, she was assaulted and chased away by the accused. Following this, Kanta Jeswani approached the Central Police Station and filed a complaint. Considering the gravity of the case, the police have registered a case against the three accused based on the complaint. The investigation is currently ongoing.

