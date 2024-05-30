Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Convicted In Mumbai Hotelier Jaya Shetty's Murder

A Mumbai court on Thursday, found underworld down Chhota Rajan guilty of the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. The court is expected to announce the sentencing later today. Special judge AM Patil, overseeing cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), delivered the conviction against Rajan.

Jaya Shetty, owner of the Golden Crown hotel in central Mumbai's Gamdevi area, had been receiving extortion calls from Chhota Rajan's gang. He was fatally shot by two alleged gang members inside his hotel on May 4, 2001.

Despite receiving threats, Shetty had previously been provided security by the Maharashtra police. However, his security detail was withdrawn two months prior to the murder.