Unless Rana couple apologizes, Shiv Sainiks will not leave: Anil Parab

The Rana couple (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) came to Mumbai to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside residence of CM Thackeray and are now hiding in the house. They worked to spoil the atmosphere in Mumbai. Therefore, Shiv Sainiks will not move from their house unless they apologize, said Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. Matoshri is our deity, so if anyone is using language that challenges it, Shiv Sainik will not sit quietly, said Anil Parab.

Anil Parab said, "The Rana couple made provocative statements two days ago. We are going to file a case against them with the police. No one should teach us Hindutva. Anyone who wants to read Hanuman Chalisa should read it at home. Rana should apologize and end the topic."

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sainiks have gathered in large crowd in front of the Rana couple's house and the Shiv Sainiks have become aggressive asking them to apologize.

The weather in Mumbai has been very hot for the last two days. After MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana took the role of reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshri, Shiv Sena also got aggressive. The Rana couple withdrew their role of Hanuman chalisa reciting so that the Prime Minister's visit to Mumbai would not be affected. After that, Shiv Sainiks have started shouting slogans and the program of distributing sweets is also underway.