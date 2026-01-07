“Unlike Others, We Are Talking About Mumbai and Its Citizens”: Aaditya Thackeray Takes Dig at Mahayuti Alliance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray came together upcoming BMC election campaign in Mumbai’s Ward 91, projecting unity and confidence ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

In a exclusive interview with our Lokmat Times channel , Aaditya Thackeray said that while campaigning had already begun, this marked the first day both leaders were campaigning together. “The mood is excellent. The enthusiasm is very high,” he said, adding that the alliance has consciously avoided large rallies. “We are not doing massive rallies. Instead, we are going door-to-door and from branch to branch. Since the model code of conduct period is short, our candidates are focusing on direct outreach.”

Aaditya Thackeray said the alliance’s campaign is firmly centred on Mumbai and the everyday issues faced by its residents. “We are talking about the city and the issues faced by citizens. Unlike the BJP, which talks about Bangladesh, Rohingyas, Venezuela and other unrelated topics, we are talking about Mumbai,” he said.

Addressing the debate around the identity of the mayor, Thackeray dismissed it as a non-issue. “The identity of the mayor is not an issue. The mayor will be from Mumbai, will love Mumbai, and will be Marathi,” he said.Expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects, Aaditya Thackeray said the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS combine is determined to secure victory for the city. “We will win together, and we are winning for Mumbai,” he said. When asked about the Congress choosing to contest the civic polls separately and whether there was any secret understanding, Aaditya Thackeray rejected the speculation. “No, not at all. That is their opinion. Let them contest,” he said. On when voters could expect a joint rally by the two leaders, he responded briefly, “Very soon.”

MNS leader Amit Thackeray echoed the optimism, saying the alliance has received a strong response from voters during the “grassroots campaign.” “The response has been overwhelming, and January 16 will be our day,” he said, predicting a tough contest for the opposition. After much anticipation and several rounds of talks, and public appearances together for social and cultural causes, Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.