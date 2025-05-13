Vasai Couple Dies in Road Accident in Philippines During Vacation

In a tragic incident, an Indian couple from Vasai lost their lives in a road accident on May 10 in the town of Badian, located in the central part of the Philippines. Gerald and Priya Pereira had travelled to the Philippines earlier this month for a vacation an eagerly anticipated break from their daily routine. However, what was meant to be a joyful escape turned into an unimaginable tragedy.

The couple was reportedly riding a two-wheeler when they were struck by a truck, causing them to lose control and crash into an electric pole. Both died on the spot, according to information shared by the chief priest of St Thomas Church in Vasai.

Local authorities in the Philippines have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently completing the necessary formalities. Efforts are also underway, in coordination with the Indian Embassy, to repatriate the couple’s mortal remains to India.