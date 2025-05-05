Vasai Tragedy: Two Labourers Fall Into 30-Foot-Deep Well at Naigaon RMC Plant, Lose Lives

In an accidental death two labourers died due to suffocation, after falling into a 30-foot deep well at a Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Sasupada of Naigaon East, on Friday evening. Another worker who entered to save the victims was saved on time.

As per the Hindustan Times reported, the deceased Vishwajit Rajbhar (20) and Rajan Rajbhar (24), were working at the cement processing site when the mishap occurred. The duo had descended into the water-storing well using a rope, which is suspected to have snapped, leading to their fall. Both men were reportedly trapped in the confined space with poor ventilation, causing them to suffocate,

Worker Ajay Yadav heard desperate cries and alerted others. Salman Khan, a 25-year-old laborer, tried to rescue the person in distress but was also overcome by oxygen deprivation. The well's depth and darkness delayed rescue efforts, which eventually used a Hydra crane. All three men (Vishwajit, Rajan, and Salman) were pulled from the well and taken to different hospitals: Vishwajit and Rajan to Nilkanth Hospital, and Salman to Orbit Hospital in Kashimira. Vishwajit and Rajan were pronounced dead around 11 pm on Friday. Salman is recovering.

Police confirmed that Vishwajit and Rajan, both from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, lived alone in Sasupada, Vasai, and worked at the same RMC plant. Police Sub-Inspector Anil Kere is overseeing the case. He told HT that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, and they are investigating possible safety violations and negligence under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Indian Penal Code).