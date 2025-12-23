VHP Members Detained in Mumbai, Delhi While Protesting Dipu Chandra Das Lynching in Bangladesh

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, December 23, while protesting against alleged atrocities on Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. The demonstration was organised to condemn the recent killing that triggered widespread anger among Hindu groups. Similar protests were held in the national capital, where VHP and Bajrang Dal activists gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission. Hundreds of protesters reportedly breached police barricades, leading to clashes with security personnel near the heavily guarded diplomatic premises, following which several participants were taken into custody.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by police as they were holding a protest over the atrocities against Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/j2PrSFEsyb — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, was allegedly killed in a mob attack in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, following accusations of blasphemy made by a Muslim coworker at the factory where he worked. According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of December 18, when a mob assaulted Das, resulting in his death. After the attack, his body was reportedly hung from a tree and set ablaze. The brutal nature of the killing has drawn strong condemnation and sparked outrage among various groups across regions.