VIDEO! Maha CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The new government in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won the floor test in the state Assembly on July 4.

In the test of strength, while 164 MLAs voted in favor of the confidence motion, 99 legislators voted against it.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 members. The new government came to power after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray was dislodged because of a major rebellion in the party led by Eknath Shinde.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The Congress party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are the coalition partners of MVA. Maharashtra witnessed two weeks of political turmoil since Shinde raised the flag of rebellion against the Thackerays.