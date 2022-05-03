VIDEO! Mumbai Police seize loudspeakers from MNS office, detain party's Chandivali unit chief

With just a few hours left to the ultimatum given by MNS president Raj Thackeray, Mumbai Police has started taking action. Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized loudspeakers from MNS office and detained party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others.

The action has been taken in view of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's appeal to party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

