VIDEO! Office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Kurla vandalised by Shiv Sena workers

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after the party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati and authorized Shinde to decide on a further course of action.

Meanwhile, office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Kurla was vandalised allegedly by Shiv Sena workers today.

Also, Shiv Sena supporters threw black ink and eggs at a poster displaying a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, and also raised slogans against him in Nashik.