Viral Stunt Video Backfires: Mumbai Youths Arrested for Risky Ride (Watch)

RCF Police have arrested three youths after a viral video showed them performing dangerous stunts on a moving car on the Eastern Express Highway near Chembur. The video depicted the boys recklessly driving at high speed, with their bodies and arms hanging out of the vehicle, posing a serious threat to road safety. Authorities registered a case under Sections 281, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police urged citizens to avoid such behavior, warning of strict action against violators endangering public safety.

Mumbai Police shared the video on social media and wrote, “Acting on a viral video showing a group of boys recklessly driving and dangerously hanging their bodies and arms out of a moving car at high speed on the Eastern Express Highway near Chembur, officials from the RCF Police Station have arrested three individuals. A case has been registered against them under Section 281, 125, and 3(5) of the BNS, and Section 184 of the MV Act, for risking their own lives and endangering others on the road.”

Internet Reacts:

A user commented on Instagram, “Why their face not shown this way Police is Protecting the wrongdoer.” Another user praised Mumbai Police and wrote, “Well Done @mumbaipolice.” Another user wrote, “Always a cabbie.” A user also gave a suggestion for punishment and wrote, “Inko 1 week ka road saaf karana chahiye. (They should be made to clean road for one week)” Another user noted that the car was rented and wrote, “Rent ki car leke shanpatti.”

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act in Mumbai, Maharashtra, impose severe penalties for careless driving. Driving carelessly, which puts people's lives in danger or poses a risk of injury, can lead to jail time, fines, or both.