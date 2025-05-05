Viral Video: Clash Breaks Out at Vile Parle as Woman Removes Pakistani Flag From Stairs

A fight broke out between the crowd and a woman wearing a burqa when she was observed attempting to take down a Pakistani flag that had been pinned to a staircase outside the Vile Parle train station in Mumbai. On social media, a video of the incident went viral. The woman wearing a burqa is seen in the video scratching the flag stuck to the train station's stairs. Later, a number of people voiced their outrage at the woman's behaviour. Following that, a verbal altercation broke out between the woman and people in the crowd.

Look at the incident at Vile Parle railway station.

Fatima is more fanatic than Abdul. Remember, They have nothing to do with our India.

All these people living in India support Pakistan & other Islamic countries.

Look at how fanatic their women too, Hindus.#Traitor_Jihadi ... pic.twitter.com/y8dSsZfKOk— #ModiKaParivar #मोदीजी400पार (@deepakdkokha) May 5, 2025

On social media, users voiced their disgust at the woman's behaviour.

“We as Indians can never be united to fight our enemy neighbour until we have such people around us who love Pakistan more than India," commented another.

Why Were The Pakistani Flags Stuck On The Stairs?

The flags were stuck on the stairs in protest against the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. The purpose of this demonstration was to let people stomp on the flag in retaliation against Pakistan. A Lashkar faction called The Resistance Front (TRF) took credit for the attack but eventually recanted in the face of widespread international indignation.

Following the incident, New Delhi announced a number of retaliatory steps, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, the reduction of the strength of the Islamabad Mission, the closure of its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, and the deportation of its military attachés. These actions resulted in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan. Pakistan responded by suspending the Shimla Agreement and implementing tit-for-tat actions.Open in app