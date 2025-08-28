Virar Building Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid for Victims’ Families, Death Toll Rises to 17

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh each for the families of victims who lost their lives in the Virar building collapse. The tragic incident, which has so far claimed 17 lives, has left the state in shock. Extending condolences, Fadnavis stated that the government will stand firmly by the grieving families during this hour of distress. He stressed that the administration is committed to supporting those impacted. The Chief Minister expressed his grief publicly and said that every possible step will be taken to provide relief and assistance to the affected families.

The official announcement was made on the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) X handle, where Fadnavis also paid tribute to the deceased. In his post, he assured that the government shares the sorrow of the families who have suffered irreparable loss and will ensure their rehabilitation. According to his statement, 17 people have been confirmed dead so far. He further added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been carrying out rescue operations for nearly 48 hours, during which nine individuals have been rescued safely from the rubble.

The collapse occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, around 12.05 am, leaving residents in panic and relatives rushing desperately to the site. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear concrete slabs and tangled iron rods, as families waited anxiously for news of their loved ones. Medical teams stationed nearby provided first-aid and emergency care before transferring the injured to local hospitals. Authorities later confirmed that the building, which had been standing for over a decade, was unauthorised and structurally compromised, raising questions over the continued tolerance of such unsafe constructions.

The Virar building collapse has once again raised alarms about illegal and dangerous structures in Mumbai’s extended suburbs. Despite repeated warnings in Palghar district against unauthorised housing, several such buildings continue to house economically weaker families who lack affordable housing options. While the financial relief of ₹5 lakh announced by the government will provide some immediate comfort to victims’ families, the larger issue of curbing unsafe construction practices remains unaddressed. The tragedy has underscored the urgent need for strict enforcement of housing regulations and safer urban planning to prevent further loss of lives.