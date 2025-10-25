Virar: Indian Fox Spotted Eating Trash Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty; Video Goes Viral

An Indian Fox, also known as Bengal Fox or Vulpes Bengalensis, was spotted in the Virar West area of Palghar district, Maharashtra. The video of a wild animal searching for food in garbage is going viral on social media sites. The rare sighting of these wild animal,s which mainly lives in grasslands and dense forest areas, gives signals and concern over environmental issues as they are unable to find their food due to deforestation due infrastructure development projects.

Indian foxes hunt for food in the jungle for their food. This animal eats insects, small mammals, reptiles, and birds, but it shudders when it is seen near human habitat and searching for its food in human trash. The viral video shared on the social media platform Instagram shows a fox being spotted in the early hours of Saturday, October 25.

Virar Viral Fox Video

In a video, the fox was seen looking relatively short and weak, as it appears the animal has not eaten for days. When the video recorder came close to the fox and made howling sounds that scared the fox and he ran back to the bushes. It is learned that the video was recorded from a mobile phone from a running car on the roadside.