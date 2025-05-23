Virar Resort Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Playing in Pool

An eight-year-old child named Dikshant Harijan drowned while playing in a swimming pool at a resort on Wednesday evening, turning a day of enjoyment into a devastating event. When the tragedy happened, the boy was on a midweek trip with his family and friends at Dreamland Resort in Virar. A report of accidental death was filed by the Arnala Marine Police. Dikshant, a resident of Goregaon's Santosh Nagar, had gone to the resort for the day with his parents and a group of family friends. The group went to the swimming pool area to unwind and take advantage of the amenities after breakfast. The boy stumbled and lost his balance while playing in the kids' pool. As he fell inside the pool, water got into his mouth and nose.

Dikshant started to drown slowly, and the adults who surrounded him failed to notice him right away, according to a Hindustan Times report that quoted police officials. Only after his father, Venkatesh Harijan, noticed that he was not responding did he hurry to his side. After being hauled from the pool, the kid was brought to a private hospital nearby, where he was pronounced brought dead.

Also Read: Sangli Scam: Couple Booked for Rs 30 Lakh Fraud Under Investment Protection Act in Miraj

According to Senior Police Inspector of Arnala Marine Police Station, Vijay Patil, the incident happened in plain sight of the family and other group members. The child's friends and family were present when the terrible event happened. As reported by HT, Patil stated, "There is no allegation of foul play or incompetence on the part of the resort." He went on to say that a comprehensive preliminary inquiry had been carried out and that the evidence indicated a terrible accident.