Virar Shocker: Man Ends Life Jumping Into Lake During Video Call

A shocking incident has emerged from Virar, where a man ended his life by jumping into the Manvelpada Lake while on a video call with his relatives. The tragic event caused panic in the area, and locals were left stunned by the sudden death. The reason behind the suicide is still unknown, leading to many unanswered questions. Residents expressed grief and shock after witnessing the incident and said that nothing seemed unusual beforehand. Police are currently investigating the circumstances to determine what might have pushed the man to take such an extreme step.

According to the detailed information received, the victim has been identified as Anant Kashiram Agre, aged 56, who lived in Vajreshwari Apartment behind Aashraya Hotel in Manvelpada, Virar East. Around 8 pm on Saturday, he reportedly jumped into Manvelpada Lake during a video call. After being alerted, the fire brigade team reached the spot and launched a search operation that lasted nearly one and a half hours. At around 9:30 pm, authorities managed to recover his body from the water. Police are continuing their inquiry to understand why Anant Agre chose to commit suicide.

Following the incident, locals expressed strong anger over the lack of safety arrangements in the lake and adjoining garden area. They raised serious concerns that there were no security guards present to monitor the surroundings, making the area unsafe for visitors. Residents demanded that the administration implement immediate preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. They emphasized that proper vigilance and safety infrastructure are necessary to ensure public protection. Police have assured that further investigation is underway and necessary steps will be taken based on the findings.