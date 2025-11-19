Virar Shocker: Woman Kills Neighbour After Dispute Over Filling Water; Arrested

A minor dispute over filling water took a tragic turn in Virar after a woman allegedly killed her neighbour on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm in JP Nagar, Virar, and the Arnala Coastal Police have arrested the accused woman.

According to police, the deceased, Umesh Pawar (57), lived in Building No. 15 at JP Nagar in Virar (West). He frequently had arguments with his neighbour Kunda Tupekar (46) over water-related issues. On Tuesday night, another heated argument broke out between the two.

In a fit of rage, Kunda allegedly sprayed mosquito repellent directly on Pawar’s face. Pawar collapsed and lost consciousness on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.

“We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused, Kunda Tupekar, and arrested her,” said Vijay Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Arnala Coastal Police Station.