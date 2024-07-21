Vistara Flight From Delhi to Mumbai Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Bad Weather at CSMI Airport
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 21, 2024 12:14 PM2024-07-21T12:14:56+5:302024-07-21T12:15:09+5:30
A Vistara Airline Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to bad weather at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Sunday, July 21.
Vistara in a post on social media site X, said, "Flight UK963 from Delhi to Mumbai (DEL-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1245 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."
