Vistara Flight From Delhi to Mumbai Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Bad Weather at CSMI Airport

A Vistara Airline Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to bad weather at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Sunday, July 21.

Vistara in a post on social media site X, said, "Flight UK963 from Delhi to Mumbai (DEL-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1245 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."