‘We Can Walk in Mumbai Too’: Content Creator’s 2.37 AM Stroll in Dubai Reignites Women’s Safety Debate

A recent video uploaded by Indian content creator Trishaa Raj has gone viral for highlighting what she believes is Dubai’s remarkable safety for women. The clip, recorded at 2:37 am, shows her walking alone on an empty street with confidence, something she explains would be difficult to imagine in many other parts of the world. Her footage quickly began circulating across social media, drawing attention to her perspective on women’s safety. Raj’s choice of location and timing has been praised by many viewers, while others weighed in with differing opinions about safety in their own cities.

In the viral recording, Raj directly addresses her audience, expressing surprise at being able to walk alone late at night. “Guys, it is currently 2.37 am, and I’m walking alone on the road, and this is possible only in one place in the whole world, and that is Dubai. Habibi come to Dubai, and girls are very safe here,” Raj says in the video. Her words have sparked wide discussions online, with many agreeing that Dubai offers a secure environment for women, while others believe several Indian cities provide a similar sense of safety.

Raj also shared her personal experiences while posting the video on social media, recalling her childhood in India. “Growing up as a girl in India, I always felt restricted, especially when it came to going out at night. We needed our brothers or guy friends just to feel safe. But in Dubai, things are so different.” She elaborated further, “The other night, I walked alone at 2.37 am. Something I could never imagine doing back home. And you know what? I didn’t feel scared, I didn’t walk with my head down! I felt safe, confident, and free.”

The post immediately fueled conversations online, as internet users responded with mixed reactions. Some supported Raj’s views, while others emphasized that certain Indian cities are equally safe. One user commented, “Come to Mumbai you can walk all night. No problems.” Another countered by noting, “Only in Dubai we work 24/6 with different shift and 12 hours work mostly coz we stay mostly in our office.” A third person highlighted Chennai’s safety, writing, “In Chennai we can do this too.. For morning training runs as early as 4 am I have started training all alone and haven’t even felt unsafe at any instance .. Such safe is Chennai.”