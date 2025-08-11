“We Treat Terrorism as Our Biggest Challenge and Remain Fully Prepared to Deal with It,” Says Mumbai Police Chief

India’s financial capital, long targeted by terrorists in the past, continues to face major security challenges from terrorism and urban Naxalism, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said on Monday.

Interacting with media persons, Bharti noted that while no major terrorist incidents have occurred in recent years, the threat remains high due to the city’s geographical position. “Neighbours cannot be changed, and neighbours cannot always be trusted,” he remarked, emphasising the need for constant vigilance.

“Mumbai Police cannot sit idle just because there has been no attack in the past few years. We treat terrorism as our biggest challenge and remain fully prepared to deal with it,” Bharti said.

The Commissioner also underlined the danger posed by urban Naxals, pointing out that such elements live in cities and their presence cannot be denied. He further said that apart from terrorism and urban Naxalism, cybercrime is emerging as a significant threat.

“Curbing drug supply and preventing crimes against women are also among our top priorities,” Bharti added, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the challenges faced by the Mumba Police.