‘We Will Shut Down Entire Maharashtra, Including Mumbai’: Manoj Jarange Patil Warns CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maratha Morcha leader and activist Manoj Jarange Patil launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government, warning that he will not end his hunger strike in Mumbai until the Maratha community is granted a reservation. Jarange said, “I don’t want my people to be bully. There is nothing wrong with them, and there is nothing wrong with my caste. We have been demanding reservation for two years. Why are you trying to make my community appear unreasonable? Despite our rightful reservation, it is still being denied to us.”

He accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of using the police against the protesters. “A month before the agitation, I had been told that CMis using the police force. Some infiltrators are being sent to create chaos and attack our protestors. They are not our people. If any of my boys are harmed, Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will never be allowed to function normally again,” he warned.

Jarange further alleged that some police officers were provoking Maratha agitators by telling them they would not get reservation unless they blocked vehicles. “Some policemen are even stopping police vehicles in the name of Maratha protestors, government is responsible for this,” he said.

Directly addressing Fadnavis, Jarange warned: “You have a DCP who is grabbing the collars of protesters to provoke riots. Children lose their patience when pushed or insulted like this. Stop such actions immediately, or you will regret it. Remove cattiest officers from here first. Send back the police brought from Jalna.”

Jarange also issued a wider warning said “Your stubbornness, immaturity and hatred-filled actions can tarnish the country. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could be stained by this. Do not let that happen. The time ahead will be very difficult.”

He criticised the government for ignoring their memorandum submitted four months ago and accused them of failing to act on the Maratha reservation demand. “For two years the government has done nothing. Now, instead of admitting responsibility, they say peace in Mumbai is disturbed because of us. Even if Fadnavis shoots me, I will not rise from here. I will not leave Mumbai until our demands are met,” Jarange declared.

Sending a final warning, he said: “All Marathas of Maharashtra are moving towards Mumbai. If our demands are not implemented soon, the city will have no space left to stand. At least 5 crore people will come here.”