Weather Forecast: IMD issues orange alert to Mumbai, Thane & Palghar

Heavy rains lashed many places in Mumbai on Sunday. The weather department has given the forecast for the next five days. In this, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai. Along with Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have also been given orange alert.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in some places. The weather department has also issued a warning to fishermen. Fishermen should not go into deep sea. The weather department has warned that people should not go for fishing in the sea today and tomorrow i.e. till August 9.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains from North Kerala to South Maharashtra. A rain warning has been given in coastal areas. Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and central Karnataka have cyclonic wind conditions. Also, the Meteorological Department has informed that a low pressure zone has formed.