Western Railway Revises Timings for Several Major Long-Distance Trains from Mumbai to Gujarat; Check Updated Timetable

Western Railway (WR) has revised its timetable for its 17 major long-distance trains in Mumbai, Gujarat. WR shared timings, train names, and numbers on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to the railway authority, the changes in timings aim to improve 'punctuality' and ensure the speedy running of trains.

Commuters on several popular long-distance routes will need to check revised departure and arrival timings. The schedule changes will be effective August 1, 2025. The changes affect prominent trains from Mumbai, Bandra Terminus, Dadar, Borivali, and other stations, catering especially to Gujarat-bound passengers.

Check Updated Timetable Here

Important Update:

Western Railway has planned minor changes in train timings across its network. These adjustments are aimed at improving punctuality and ensuring the speedy running of trains. The updated schedules, including the date of implementation, are provided below. All… pic.twitter.com/1Jok03aUgM — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 31, 2025

Mumbai–Hapa Duronto Express, Mumbai Central–Indore Duronto Express, Bandra Terminus–Barmer Express, Dadar–Ekta Nagar Express, Mumbai Central–New Delhi Express, and others.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers and to accommodate the additional crowd on the eve of the Velankanni Festival 2025, a special train will be operated between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni. Booking for Train No. 09093 will commence from August 3, 2025, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.