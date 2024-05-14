What Brought Down Ghatkopar Billboard and Wadala Parking Tower? Just 60 Kmph Wind

A pre-monsoon downpour coupled with wind speeds ranging between 50-60kmph paralyzed the city and its adjacent regions like Thane on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Reports from Mulund indicated instances of hailstorm, though the weather department has yet to confirm this officially.

Following a sudden dust storm in Mumbai on Monday, May 13, 2024, a substantial outdoor advertising hoarding collapsed onto a metal sheet roof (patra shade) in the Ghatkopar area. The incident transpired approximately at 4:30 PM near the Police Ground Petrol Pump on the Eastern Express Highway, as reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The death toll from the massive hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 14 in the early hours of Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted overnight rescue operations to save those trapped. At least 74 people have been injured in the incident.

At the Santacruz observatory, the day's temperature stood at 34.8°C, while Colaba recorded 33.8°C, and Thane sweltered at 37°C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a recurrence of similar weather conditions on Tuesday in the city, albeit with reduced intensity. Daytime temperatures are anticipated to climb, possibly reaching 35°C.

Pre-monsoon showers, typically identified as a common thunderstorm occurrence by meteorologists, traditionally manifest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) towards late May or early June. However, the early onset of this year's thunderstorm activity caught many by surprise.

