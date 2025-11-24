What Is Mumbai ‘Paatal Lok’ Travel? CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces at IIMUN’s Youth Connect session

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at IIMUN’s Youth Connect session on Involvement of Youth in Governance, said that the government is preparing a plan to build a tunnel network in Mumbai to ease congestion across the city. Alongside this, a comprehensive metro network has also been developed. Whether it is an underground metro or an elevated one, the state aims to complete 50 km of metro every year. In the next four years, Mumbai is expected to achieve 100% metro connectivity, making it possible for people to travel anywhere in the city using public transport. ‘Youth Connect’ event is organised by I.I.M.U.N. to engage and interact with the youth at Worli, Mumbai.

Addressing the event, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are preparing a plan to create a Paatal Lok. Paatal Lok means that we will create a network of complete tunnels in Mumbai, a parallel network, which will decongest the entire Mumbai. Along with this, you have seen that we have created a metro network, whether it is an underground metro."

He added that the Mumbai One app and platform have been launched as a one-stop solution for commuters. The app allows users to plan their journey and purchase tickets through a single platform. With one ticket, commuters will be able to travel seamlessly across suburban railways, the metro, the monorail and buses, integrating all mass transit systems for convenience.

Fadnavis highlighted that Mumbai’s suburban railway, the lifeline of the city, which carries nearly 90 lakh passengers daily, is now undergoing a major transformation. Although the metro has been developed with high standards, many still struggle in overcrowded suburban trains—so much so that only a true Mumbaikar can travel during peak hours, while an outsider can barely step in. The government is now modernising the suburban network to match metro standards, with fully air-conditioned trains and automatic doors. He emphasised that despite these upgrades, the fare of second class will not increase by even a single rupee, ensuring that commuters receive a metro-like experience at the same fare.

In addition to rail projects, the state is expanding water transport. After starting the first Ro-Ro service towards Alibaug, a complete water transport network has now been developed. One of the most significant milestones ahead will be the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, which, in the next one to two years, will become the first in India from where travellers can reach the Gateway of India via water taxi.

Calling it a 360-degree connectivity plan, Fadnavis stressed that these developments are not just on paper. Every project is in progress, each at a different stage, and implementation is fully underway.